Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Update

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Trigano from €255.00 ($265.63) to €166.00 ($172.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

TGNOF opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.00. Trigano has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.50.

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

