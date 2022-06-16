Trilogy Metals’ (TMQ) Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TMQ. Scotiabank cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $0.85 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,492 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 100.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.