Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25. Trimble has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 38.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,634,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,938,000 after acquiring an additional 450,136 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 16.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 124,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 131,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

