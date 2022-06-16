TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,867 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.18% of TriNet Group worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,179,000 after purchasing an additional 747,732 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3,460.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,181,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 617.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 182,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 164,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $1,370,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,164,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,785,872.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $39,952.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,675 shares in the company, valued at $450,062.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,998 in the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.78 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

