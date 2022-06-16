Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.90. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 14,389 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.36.
Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter.
About Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.
