Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.90. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 14,389 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.