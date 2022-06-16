Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Update

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKHVY opened at $26.69 on Thursday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 26.00 to 32.20 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as provides catering and aviation ground handling services.

