U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $13.48

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $14.70. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 6,780 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLCA. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.74.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth about $3,305,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

