United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of UCBI opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.07.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,391,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in United Community Banks by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,391,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,943,000 after buying an additional 279,544 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,848,000 after buying an additional 395,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

