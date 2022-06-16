United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Lowered to $28.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.12% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on X. StockNews.com raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Shares of X opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09.
In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,644 shares of company stock worth $4,613,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in United States Steel by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 110,845 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
