United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Lowered to $28.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on X. StockNews.com raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of X opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,644 shares of company stock worth $4,613,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in United States Steel by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 110,845 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

