V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 238 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.28.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,371 shares of company stock worth $8,460,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $183.17 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

