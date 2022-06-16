V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 807 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Raymond James cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.76.

NASDAQ:META opened at $169.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.93. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.36 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

