V Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 60,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,679,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.97 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

