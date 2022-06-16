V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,188,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after acquiring an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 301,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,652,000 after acquiring an additional 142,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after acquiring an additional 117,371 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LH opened at $218.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

