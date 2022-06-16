V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX opened at $164.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

