V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,332 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

