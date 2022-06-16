V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $265,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 38.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,949,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $4,291,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $458.79 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $377.12 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $203.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

