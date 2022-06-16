V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $292.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $324.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $10,306,695.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 883,875 shares of company stock worth $269,546,640. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

