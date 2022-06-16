Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Lowered to Reduce at Cheuvreux

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VLEEY. Barclays reduced their target price on Valeo from €35.00 ($36.46) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Valeo from €25.00 ($26.04) to €23.00 ($23.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($20.83) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €22.00 ($22.92) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €19.00 ($19.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valeo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Valeo stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

