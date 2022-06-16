Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Lowered to Reduce at Cheuvreux

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VLEEY. Barclays reduced their target price on Valeo from €35.00 ($36.46) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Valeo from €25.00 ($26.04) to €23.00 ($23.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($20.83) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €22.00 ($22.92) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €19.00 ($19.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valeo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Valeo stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

Valeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

