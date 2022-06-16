Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 88,200 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Vallon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VLON opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.51.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VLON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that Vallon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel abuse-deterrent medications for central nervous system disorders. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.