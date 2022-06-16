Vance Wealth Inc. Invests $208,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,081,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock opened at $2,207.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,353.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2,627.95.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,780 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,176 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.