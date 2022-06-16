Vance Wealth Inc. Takes $1.36 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Walt Disney makes up about 1.3% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.