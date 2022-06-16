Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 7.0% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

