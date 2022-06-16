Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 23.2% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $150,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $173.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.97 and its 200 day moving average is $202.13.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

