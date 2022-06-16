Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $348.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $340.57 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

