Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.08. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

