Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th.
NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.08. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vascular Biogenics (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
