VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIQW opened at $0.20 on Thursday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTIQW. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 340.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 1,049.8% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 106,901 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.