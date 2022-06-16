Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $11.84

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.84, but opened at $12.44. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on VERV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

