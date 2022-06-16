Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) versus ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Head-To-Head Survey

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) and Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASOS and Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASOS $5.33 billion 0.27 $174.80 million N/A N/A Victoria’s Secret & Co. $6.78 billion 0.41 $646.00 million $6.15 5.44

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than ASOS.

Profitability

This table compares ASOS and Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASOS N/A N/A N/A Victoria’s Secret & Co. 8.24% 138.53% 13.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ASOS and Victoria’s Secret & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASOS 0 8 7 0 2.47 Victoria’s Secret & Co. 0 3 7 0 2.70

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus price target of $62.91, indicating a potential upside of 88.18%. Given Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Victoria’s Secret & Co. is more favorable than ASOS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Victoria’s Secret & Co. beats ASOS on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co. operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands. As of March 2, 2022, it operated approximately 1,400 retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

