Virtu Financial LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after buying an additional 3,207,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $251.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.69. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

