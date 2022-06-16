Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Shares Up 0.1%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.46. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VABS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 359,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period.

