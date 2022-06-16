VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
VOC stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.86.
VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 75.78% and a net margin of 92.21%.
About VOC Energy Trust (Get Rating)
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
