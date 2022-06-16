VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

VOC stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.86.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 75.78% and a net margin of 92.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 50,348 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 71.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VOC Energy Trust (Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.