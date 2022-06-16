W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

WRB opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $78,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 178.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

