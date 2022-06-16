W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.
WRB opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $78,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 178.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
