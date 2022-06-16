Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €205.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €205.00 ($213.54) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($161.46) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €199.00 ($207.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($191.67) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($195.83) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($213.54) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €174.20 ($181.46).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

ETR:WCH opened at €165.10 ($171.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €166.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €148.09. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €116.65 ($121.51) and a fifty-two week high of €187.10 ($194.90).

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.