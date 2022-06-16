WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Short Interest Update

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the May 15th total of 795,900 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WalkMe by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in WalkMe by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WalkMe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $9.47 on Thursday. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $782.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. WalkMe’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

WKME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

