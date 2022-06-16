Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 262,782 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,362 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,782 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,687 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.01.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

