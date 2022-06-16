Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 469,881 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2,221.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,881 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises approximately 0.7% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.32% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $39,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,311,000 after buying an additional 804,120 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 302,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,858,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.18%.

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

