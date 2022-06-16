Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 63,984 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,984 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 2.20% of Sprott worth $25,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott during the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Sprott by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 128,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Sprott by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprott alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 69.93%.

Sprott Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.