Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103,304 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock opened at $514.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $552.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $465.93 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

