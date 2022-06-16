Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,323.54.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,195.29 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,345.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,622.03.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

