Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,903 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Realty Income worth $20,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Realty Income by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 47,931 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O opened at $64.80 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.50.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

