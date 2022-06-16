Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $84.04 Million Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 234.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176,362 shares during the quarter. Cedar Fair comprises about 1.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 2.95% of Cedar Fair worth $84,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after buying an additional 109,933 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 799,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,034,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 216,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

FUN stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.95) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.