Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 601,206 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $18,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 161,076 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 27,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.
CRH stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $54.54.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
