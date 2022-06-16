Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,798 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $29,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831 in the last ninety days.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

