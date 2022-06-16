Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,849,308 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises approximately 0.8% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.81% of Graphic Packaging worth $48,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 239,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPK stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

