Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 50,707 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 671,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,707 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for about 2.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $141,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sun Communities by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 337.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 392,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,585,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUI opened at $153.79 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.64 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

