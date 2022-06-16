Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 301,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,533,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Agree Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,949,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Agree Realty by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.77.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $68.70 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

