Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,391 shares during the period. West Fraser Timber comprises about 1.1% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.66% of West Fraser Timber worth $65,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average is $90.03. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.02 by $0.23. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 3.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

