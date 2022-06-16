Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Holdings Raised by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,819 shares during the quarter. Warrior Met Coal makes up approximately 0.6% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 2.54% of Warrior Met Coal worth $33,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 304,711 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 224,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 64,939 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.90%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

