Washington Harbour Partners LP Acquires New Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 320,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,845,000. Verint Systems makes up about 4.2% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Verint Systems by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,302,626.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,528 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,322. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

