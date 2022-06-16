Washington Harbour Partners LP Acquires New Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 274,874 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,480,000. PROS accounts for about 2.3% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned approximately 0.62% of PROS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRO opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.56.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). PROS had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $54,652.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,211.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

